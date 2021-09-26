The Arizona Diamondbacks placed shortstop Nick Ahmed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.
The move is retroactive to Thursday for Ahmed. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the vacancy on the active roster.
Ahmed, 31, batted .221 with five homers and 38 RBIs in 129 games this season. The two-time Gold Glove winner has played in 799 games since 2014, all with the Diamondbacks.
Perdomo, 21, is 1-for-10 with three walks in four games this season with Arizona. He batted .238 with six homers and 35 RBIs in 85 games with Reno and Double-A Amarillo.
--Field Level Media
