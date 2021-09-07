The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-hander Tyler Clippard on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo wouldn't divulge whether or not Clippard tested positive for the virus but said the 36-year-old is experiencing symptoms.
Clippard has been serving as closer over the past six weeks and is 1-0 with five saves and a 2.65 ERA in 17 appearances. He missed the first half of the season with an injury to his pitching shoulder.
Clippard, a two-time All-Star, is 56-47 with a 3.12 ERA and 73 saves in 794 appearances (14 starts) over 15 seasons with 10 teams. His stint with the Washington Nationals (2008-14) was his longest and includes both of his All-Star seasons (2011, 2014).
The Diamondbacks recalled right-hander Brandyn Sittinger from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. Sittinger, 27, is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 33 relief appearances between Double-A Amarillo (12 games) and Reno (21).
--Field Level Media
