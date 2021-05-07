The Arizona Diamondbacks activated right-hander Merrill Kelly from the injured list Friday, three days after he was placed there for unspecified reasons.

If it was related to the league's COVID-19 protocols, his activation presumably indicates that he has been cleared or that he felt side effects from a vaccine.

Kelly, 32, is 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts this season. He has struck out 24 batters, walked nine and allowed five home runs in 32 2/3 innings.

Kelly is 18-18 with a 4.37 ERA in 43 starts since making his major league debut with the Diamondbacks in 2019.

In a related move, Arizona optioned infielder Wyatt Mathisen to Triple-A Reno following Thursday night's 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. Mathisen will not report to Reno, however, and will remain with the Diamondbacks as part of the taxi squad.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.