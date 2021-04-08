The Arizona Diamondbacks put hot-hitting outfielder Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring injury.
Marte will have an MRI on Friday, The Arizona Republic reported. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks recalled infielder/outfielder Andrew Young from the Taxi Squad.
Marte left Wednesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning after running out a grounder to third base. Marte pulled up before reaching first base and had to be helped off the field.
Marte is hitting .462 and entered Thursday's action second in the majors in hits with 12. He was also tied for second in the majors with four doubles.
--Field Level Media
