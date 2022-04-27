The Arizona Diamondbacks scored twice in the eighth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Wednesday at Phoenix.
Nick Ahmed homered for the Diamondbacks, who recorded their first series win against the Dodgers since Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2019.
Ian Kennedy (2-1) earned the victory and Mark Melancon retired the Dodgers in order in the ninth for his fourth save.
After Los Angeles tied the score at 1 on Trea Turner's RBI single in the top of the eighth, Arizona responded with two runs in the bottom half.
Daulton Varsho drew a leadoff walk from Daniel Hudson (1-1) and scored when Sergio Alcantara bunted to third baseman Max Muncy, whose errant throw to first sailed into right field.
Arizona added an insurance run when Alcantara scored from third on Pavin Smith's groundout.
Julio Urias held Arizona without a hit until Ahmed's solo homer with one out in the fifth, a 398-foot shot to left field.
Urias departed after allowing one run on one hit over six innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Turner doubled with two outs in the sixth inning and has reached base safely in 37 consecutive games.
After Turner's double, Muncy walked before Zac Gallen struck out Cody Bellinger to end the threat.
Gallen tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
The Dodgers pulled even with a run in the eighth against Kennedy. Mookie Betts singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Turner's two-out single to left field.
Los Angeles lost to Arizona for just the fifth time in their past 22 meetings. The Dodgers had won the last nine straight series.
Turner and Betts had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who lost despite outhitting the D-backs 5-2.
--Field Level Media
