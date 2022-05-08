The Arizona Diamondbacks called up top prospect Alek Thomas from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The 22-year-old outfielder could make his major league debut Sunday against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Thomas is Arizona's No. 1 prospect and rated No. 18 overall by MLB Pipeline. The 2018 second-round draft pick was the Diamondbacks' 2021 minor league player of the year.

He is batting .277/.362/.495 at Reno this season with four homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

Thomas replaces catcher Carson Kelly on the active roster. Kelly was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a strained left oblique.

Kelly, 27, is batting .105 with one RBI and 20 strikeouts in 20 games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In