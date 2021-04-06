The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-handed pitcher Joakim Soria on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left calf.
The move is retroactive to Monday.
Soria, 36, made his Arizona debut in Sunday's 3-1 victory at San Diego, walking two and recording two outs in a scoreless relief appearance.
The two-time All-Star has 223 saves and a 3.01 ERA in 733 appearances since beginning his career in 2007.
In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the taxi squad.
Peacock, 27, was a 23rd-round draft pick by Arizona in 2017 and is in line to make his major league debut.
--Field Level Media
