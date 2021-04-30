Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, general manager Mike Hazen said Friday.
Calhoun injured his left hamstring Tuesday in a win over the San Diego Padres. The injury halted a strong start to the season for the 33-year-old Calhoun, who was hitting .292 with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs in 13 games.
An extended absence for Calhoun likely means a more prominent role for Daulton Varsho, one of the team's top prospects for the past several years. The 24-year-old Varsho struggled last season in his first taste of the big leagues, hitting .188 (19-for-101) with three homers and nine RBIs in 37 games in 2020.
--Field Level Media
