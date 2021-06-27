Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup against the host San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Marte, 27, left Saturday's 10-1 win over the Padres after singling in the first inning and aggravating a left hamstring injury. He had missed the two previous games after being removed from Tuesday's 5-0 loss at the Milwaukee Brewers on a similar play.
Josh Reddick, who replaced Marte in Saturday's game, will start in right field Sunday and bat sixth in the lineup. Pavin Smith will start in center field and bat second.
A hamstring injury earlier this season led to a stint on the injured list for Marte, who was sidelined from April 7 to May 19.
In 37 games this season, Marte is batting .370 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. He is a career .288 hitter with 60 home runs and 257 RBIs in 629 games with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16) and Diamondbacks.
--Field Level Media
