Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run homer and scored twice as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-7 on Tuesday.
Nick Ahmed hit a two-run double for the Diamondbacks, who have won three straight games and eight of their last 11.
Arizona starter Drey Jameson allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. Kyle Nelson (3-0), the first of six relievers, earned the victory and Miguel Castro earned his first save.
Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (2-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in four innings.
Willson Contreras hit two homers and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who lost for the fourth time in their last six games.
Paul Goldschmidt's first-inning homer put the Cardinals up 1-0.
Tyler O'Neill hit a double and Dylan Carlson and Taylor Motter drew walks in the second inning. With two outs, Lars Nootbaar reached on an infield single to put the Cardinals up 2-0.
Arizona cut its deficit in half in the third inning as Moreno hit a double and scored on a single by Josh Rojas.
The Diamondbacks surged ahead 7-2 in the fourth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off with a single, Christian Walker hit an RBI double and Evan Longoria hit a single to put runners at the corners.
Jake McCarthy reached on a fielder's choice grounder as the Cardinals caught Walker off third base, but they botched the rundown as Walker retreated to the bag.
Ahmed doubled to drive in two runs, then Moreno hit his three-run homer.
The Cardinals cut their deficit to 7-3 in the sixth inning, when O'Neill hit a single and scored on Carlson's double.
The Diamondbacks answered in the seventh inning with singles by Rojas, Gurriel and Longoria to make it 8-3. Contreras' solo homer in the bottom of the inning cut that deficit to 8-4.
St. Louis got within a run in the ninth inning. Nootbaar walked, Goldschmidt hit a double, Alec Burleson hit an RBI groundout and Contreras smacked a two-run homer.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunny skies. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.