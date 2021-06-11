Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen began a leave of absence from the team on Friday to be with his wife, Nicole, who is in ill health.
Assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye will oversee the day-to-day baseball operations.
Nicole Hazen has been battling brain cancer for the past 13 months. Mike Hazen revealed in February that his wife was diagnosed with glioblastoma and has an aggressive cancerous tumor on the front left portion of her brain.
"First off, what I want to say is Nicole is doing OK," Mike Hazen told reporters on Friday about his decision.
"She's grinding along, but being realistic about the journey that we're on right now, knowing what my job demands and knowing that the most important thing to me is demanding a percentage of my physical time is starting to creep into the ability for me to do that here physically.
"The long homestands, the travel is becoming a little harder for me to do my job to the best of my ability and still making what is the most important thing in my life the most important thing. ... I had to be honest about where I needed to be physically more often than not."
Nicole Hazen underwent surgery last August.
The first hint that something was wrong was when Nicole Hazen began having seizures.
The Hazens have four children.
Mike Hazen, 45, is expected to consult regularly with Sawdaye during his leave of absence.
Mike Hazen consulted with Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall before making the decision to take the leave of absence.
"We thought it was just a matter of time for him to come to this conclusion and it's at a time where he really needs to be there rather than here," Hall said. "He would have felt the pressure or the guilt to be here and we don't want that. We'll get through this and with him. He'll be a part of this as well. It's not as if he's just going away."
The Diamondbacks (20-43) own the worst record in the majors entering Friday night's home game against the Los Angeles Angels.
--Field Level Media
