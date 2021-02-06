The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their one-year, $3.5 million deal Saturday with right-hander Joakim Soria.
The contract for the 36-year-old reliever includes a $500,000 bonus in case the Scottsdale, Ariz., resident is traded, according to multiple reports.
Soria was 2-2 with two saves and a 2.82 ERA for the Oakland Athletics last season. He has 223 career saves and had as many as 43 for the Kansas City Royals in 2010 when he made the second of his two American League All-Star teams.
In 732 career appearances, Soria has a 35-41 record with a 3.01 ERA.
He made his debut in 2007 with the Royals, staying with the team until 2011, before returning in 2016 and 2017. He has also pitched for the Texas Rangers (2013-14), Detroit Tigers (2014-15), Pittsburgh Pirates (2015), Chicago White Sox (2018), Milwaukee Brewers (2018) and A's (2019-20).
--Field Level Media
