Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored on Jake McCarthy's bunt single in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Gurriel, Christian Walker and Geraldo Perdomo each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who split the season-opening four-game series despite being outscored 20-7.
Arizona starter Zach Davies allowed a run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings before the Diamondbacks' bullpen took care of the rest.
Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Andrew Chafin and Scott McGough combined for four scoreless innings in which they didn't allow a hit to go along with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Chafin (1-0) got the final out of the eighth and the first one in the ninth to pick up the win, with McGough recording the final two outs to pick up his first career save.
After Ketel Marte led off the ninth with a double off reliever Brusdar Graterol (0-1), he was thrown out at home by Mookie Betts trying to score on Gurriel's single to right.
Gurriel advanced to second on Walker's single to center before taking third on Corbin Carroll's groundout and scoring on McCarthy's bunt. Alek Thomas flew out to end the inning.
Los Angeles had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Freddie Freeman drew a leadoff walk before Castro struck out Will Smith and J.D. Martinez.
Chafin relieved Castro and walked Miguel Vargas, who was pinch-hitting for David Peralta, before striking out Trayce Thompson to end the inning.
After Smith's homer to left gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Arizona tied the game in the fifth.
Carroll led off with a single to center before McCarthy and Thomas both flew out to left. After Carroll stole second, he scored on Perdomo's double to right.
Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.