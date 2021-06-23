The Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday designated right-hander Stefan Crichton for assignment and recalled outfielder Nick Heath from Triple-A Reno.
Crichton, 29, recorded four of the Diamondbacks' MLB-worst six saves this season, although three of those came before May 1.
He had a 6.04 ERA, 1.836 WHIP and 15 strikeouts with 12 walks in 29 relief appearances. The 23rd-round pick by Baltimore in 2013, made his debut in 2017 with the Orioles and has been pitching for the Diamondbacks the past three seasons.
He has a 3-6 career record in 91 appearances with a 4.45 ERA.
Heath, 27, was drafted by Kansas City in the 16th round in 2016. He hit .154 over 15 games for the Royals last season and .161 in 13 games earlier this season for Arizona.
--Field Level Media
