The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-hander Jordan Weems off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Monday and designated left-hander Ryan Buchter for assignment.
Weems, 28, had a 6.23 ERA in five relief appearances this season and was designated for assignment Saturday when Oakland recalled left-hander Sam Moll. Weems has a career 3.93 ERA in 14 appearances over the last two seasons.
Buchter, 34, was 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA in 16 relief appearances this season for Arizona. He is 17-6 lifetime over seven seasons with a 3.07 ERA in 283 relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves (2014), San Diego Padres (2016-17), Kansas City Royals (2017), A's (2018-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Diamondbacks.
--Field Level Media
