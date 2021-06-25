The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-hander Brett de Geus off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Texas designated the 23-year-old rookie for assignment on Wednesday. The Rangers selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December.
De Geus posted an 8.44 ERA with no decisions in 19 appearances out of the Texas bullpen, striking out 26 and walking 13 batters in 26 2/3 innings. He also hit six batters and gave up three home runs.
He was originally drafted in the 33rd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.
--Field Level Media
