The Arizona Diamondbacks called up right-hander Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday night's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners.
In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Matt Peacock to Reno.
Castellanos, 23, is 1-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 21 innings through nine games (two starts) this season. He appeared in nine games last season with the Houston Astros, allowing eight runs in 10 2/3 innings.
Peacock, 27, is 5-7 with a 4.90 ERA in 35 games (eight starts) with Arizona this season. He pitched a perfect seventh inning against the Mariners on Friday night, throwing only eight pitches while striking out two.
