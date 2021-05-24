The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated catcher Carson Kelly (left toe) from the 10-day injured list on Monday, bringing back one of the team's few bright spots on offense during a difficult 2021 season.
Kelly, who was hitting .338 with six home runs and 19 RBIs through 28 games, has an on-base percentage of .491 and an OPS of 1.103.
The team also optioned catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho to Triple-A Reno.
Varsho, a second-round pick by Arizona in 2017, was hitting .171 over 44 plate appearances in 19 games this season.
Diamondbacks (18-30) are last in the National League West and open a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, beginning with two against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona has lost eight straight games.
--Field Level Media
