The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated catcher Carson Kelly from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

Kelly, 27, was placed on the list on May 8 with a strained left oblique.

He is batting .105 with one RBI and 20 strikeouts in 20 games this season. He is a career .220 hitter with 36 homers and 123 RBIs in 331 games with the St. Louis Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

Kelly will take the roster spot made available after outfielder Cooper Hummel was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Arizona's 7-5 loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

--Field Level Media

