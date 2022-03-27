The Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday acquired infielder Sergio Alcantara from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

To make room for Alcantara, 25, Arizona designated 27-year-old infielder Josh VanMeter for assignment.

Alcantara played in 89 games for the Cubs in 2021, with five home runs, 17 RBIs and a .205 batting average.

VanMeter appeared in 112 games for Arizona last season, posting six homers, 36 RBIs and a .212 average.

--Field Level Media

