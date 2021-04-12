Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen will start on Tuesday at home against the Oakland Athletics, manager Torey Lovullo said.
Gallen suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm while taking batting practice and has yet to pitch in the regular season after a standout 2020 campaign.
Gallen, 25, posted 3-2 mark with a 2.75 ERA and fanned 82 batters in 72 innings last season, ultimately finishing ninth in Cy Young voting.
The Diamondbacks acquired Gallen from the Miami Marlins at the 2019 trade deadline in exchange for Jazz Chisholm, now a starting second baseman for Miami.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.