Nelson Cruz is back in the Minnesota Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon, batting third in their series finale with the visiting Baltimore Orioles.
The 40-year-old designated hitter has not started the six games since he sustained a bruised wrist against the Los Angeles Angels on May 20. He entered Monday's 8-3 win over the Orioles as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1 with a walk.
Despite missing six games this season, Cruz still leads the Twins in home runs (10) and RBIs (24).
Meanwhile, 3B Josh Donaldson is not in the Twins lineup Wednesday. Miguel Sano is listed fifth on the team's lineup and will start at third base for Donaldson, who is 2-for-22 (.091) over his last seven games.
--Field Level Media
