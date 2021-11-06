Devin Leary went 21-for-32 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns and one interception to lead No. 19 North Carolina State to a 28-14 victory over host Florida State on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Tallahassee, Fla.
Trent Pennix caught three passes for a team-high 97 yards and a touchdown, C.J. Riley caught three for 77 yards and a score, Ricky Person had two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown and Christopher Toudle made four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Zonovan Knight rushed for 75 yards on 18 carries for the Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 ACC), who outgained the Seminoles 400-271.
Trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Seminoles (3-6, 2-4) cut the lead in half when quarterback McKenzie Milton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton to cap a seven-play, 51-yard drive less than three minutes into the third quarter.
After Leary countered with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Pennix on the Wolfpack's ensuing possession, the Seminoles pulled to within 21-14 when Jashaun Corbin's 3-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with 6:29 left in the third quarter
Florida State had the ball with a chance to tie but turned the ball over on downs on its 43-yard line with just over eight minutes to play. After Leary threw two incomplete passes, he tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Person for a 28-14 lead with 7:53 remaining.
The Wolfpack opened the scoring when Leary threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Riley for a 7-0 lead with 9:43 left in the first quarter.
NC State doubled its lead two minutes into the second quarter, when Leary threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Toudle to cap a six-play, 67-yard drive.
In the first half, the Wolfpack outgained the Seminoles 224-78, which included holding Florida State to minus-1 yard rushing on 13 carries.
Milton finished 22-of-44 passing for 233 yards with a touchdown and interception, and Corbin rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
