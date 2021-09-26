Two-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Phoenix Suns announced Sunday.
Booker will miss the team's pre-camp media day Monday and the start of training camp the following day.
Entering the league's health and safety protocols means Booker likely either tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact of someone who did. It was not immediately clear whether Booker received a vaccine.
Booker, 24, averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 67 starts for Phoenix in the 2020-21 season. He took a step forward in his first postseason appearance, posting averages of 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 22 starts as the Suns reached the NBA Finals.
The Suns lost point guard Chris Paul during that playoff run due to a stint on the COVID-19 list.
--Field Level Media
