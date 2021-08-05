The New Jersey Devils signed free agent forward Tomas Tatar to two-year, $9 million contract on Thursday.

Tatar, 30, recorded 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) for the Montreal Canadiens in 50 regular-season games last season. He also appeared in five playoff games with one assist.

A second-round draft pick of Detroit in 2009, Tatar has appeared in 625 regular-season games with the Red Wings (2010-18), Vegas Golden Knights (2018) and Canadiens. He has 377 career points (176 goals, 201 assists) and 224 penalty minutes.

The Devils earlier announced the re-signing of restricted free agent forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $4 million deal.

Sharangovich, 23, scored 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games with the Devils in his rookie season in 2020-21. The Devils selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

Already this offseason, the Devils added defenseman Dougie Hamilton and goalie Jonathan Bernier in free agency.

--Field Level Media

