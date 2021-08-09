Restricted free agent forward Janne Kuokkanen signed a two-year, $3.65 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Kuokkanen, 23, will receive $1.6 million in the first season and $2.05 million in the second.

He recorded 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 50 games last season. He was held without a point in 12 other games spanning three different campaigns.

Kuokkanen was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Devils along with Fredrik Claesson and a conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in a trade with the Hurricanes for defenseman Sami Vatanen on Feb. 24, 2020.

