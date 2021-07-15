The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free-agent forward Michael McLeod to a two-year contract worth $1.95 million on Thursday.
Per the team, McLeod will receive $950,000 during the 2021-22 season and $1 million in 2022-23.
McLeod, 23, recorded career-high totals in goals (nine), assists (six), points (15) in 52 games last season.
He has nine goals and 11 assists in 85 career games since being selected by New Jersey with the 12th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
