The New Jersey Devils re-signed forward Jesper Bratt to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, the team announced Sunday.
Bratt was a restricted free agent. He will make $2.05 million this season and $3.45 million during the 2021-22 campaign.
The 22-year-old will need to pass COVID-19 protocols before he can practice with New Jersey.
Bratt scored a career-best 16 goals in 60 games last season. He also had 16 assists for 32 total points.
Bratt has 100 points (37 goals, 63 assists) in 185 games over the past three seasons.
He was a sixth-round draft choice in 2016 by the Devils.
New Jersey opens the season on Thursday at home against the Boston Bruins.
--Field Level Media
