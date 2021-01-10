The New Jersey Devils re-signed forward Jesper Bratt to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, the team announced Sunday.

Bratt was a restricted free agent. He will make $2.05 million this season and $3.45 million during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 22-year-old will need to pass COVID-19 protocols before he can practice with New Jersey.

Bratt scored a career-best 16 goals in 60 games last season. He also had 16 assists for 32 total points.

Bratt has 100 points (37 goals, 63 assists) in 185 games over the past three seasons.

He was a sixth-round draft choice in 2016 by the Devils.

New Jersey opens the season on Thursday at home against the Boston Bruins.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.