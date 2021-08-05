The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free-agent forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $4 million contract on Thursday.
He will earn $1.8 million in 2021-22 and $2.2 million in 2022-23, general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced.
Sharangovich, 23, registered 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games during his 2020-21 rookie season. He was third on the Devils in goals and tied for third in points.
New Jersey drafted the Belarus native in the fifth round (141st overall) in 2018.
