The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free-agent forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $4 million contract on Thursday.

He will earn $1.8 million in 2021-22 and $2.2 million in 2022-23, general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced.

Sharangovich, 23, registered 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games during his 2020-21 rookie season. He was third on the Devils in goals and tied for third in points.

New Jersey drafted the Belarus native in the fifth round (141st overall) in 2018.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.