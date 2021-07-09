The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year, $2.25 million contract on Friday.
The 24-year-old Switzerland native will earn $1.05 million in 2021-22 and $1.2 million in 2022-23.
Siegenthaler joined the Devils in an April 11 trade with the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
He skated in eight games with the Devils and seven with the Capitals in 2020-21.
Siegenthaler has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 57 penalty minutes in 105 career games since making his NHL debut with Washington in 2018. The Capitals drafted him in the second round in 2015.
--Field Level Media
