The New Jersey Devils placed forward Nico Hischier on injured reserve Thursday night because of a head injury.
Hischier has a sinus fracture and is in the NHL's concussion protocol, the team announced. The 22-year-old was hit in the visor by a puck Feb. 27 during a game against the Washington Capitals.
The Devils described Hischier's status to return as week-to-week. The club recalled forward Janne Kuokkanen from its taxi squad.
Hischier was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has two goals and an assist in five games this season, and across 214 career games with New Jersey, he has 53 goals and 85 assists.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.