The New Jersey Devils named center Nico Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history on Saturday.
At 22 years and 47 days old, he is the youngest current captain in the NHL and second youngest in Devils history. Kirk Muller was 21 years and 243 days old when he got the "C" on his sweater to start the 1987-88 season.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, Hischier missed New Jersey's first 11 games this season with a leg injury.
Hischier made his season debut on Saturday afternoon against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.
Hischier posted 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games last season and entered this season with 135 points (51 goals, 84 assists) in 209 games since making his debut in the 2017-18 season opener.
He is the second current Swiss-born captain in the NHL, joining defenseman Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.