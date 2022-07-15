The New Jersey Devils hired former Florida Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette as an associate coach on Friday.

Brunette joins Lindy Ruff's staff after helping the Panthers win the Presidents' Trophy with a franchise-record 58 wins and 122 points in 2021-22.

Brunette, 48, was the runner-up for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the NHL's top coach.

Florida finished 51-18-6 after Brunette replaced Joel Quenneville, who resigned on Oct. 28. The Panthers were swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs.

Brunette had served as an assistant coach for the Panthers since 2019-20 after working with the Minnesota Wild for seven seasons.

Brunette and Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald were teammates on the expansion Nashville Predators during the 1998-99 season.

--Field Level Media

