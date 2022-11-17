Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime and the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night for their 11th straight win.
Sharangovich scored on the rebound of a shot by Jack Hughes for his fourth goal of the season. William Nylander had tied the game for Toronto late in the third period.
The Devils matched the second-longest winning streak in team history, a run from March 28-April 18, 2006. The team record is 13 consecutive wins in the 2000-01 season.
Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots.
Auston Matthews had goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 5-1-2 in their past eight games. Matt Murray recorded 30 saves while making his second successive start after not playing since Oct. 12 because of a groin injury.
Toronto took the lead on a power play at 15:15 of the first period.
Matthews scored his eighth goal of the season from the low slot on a feed from Michael Bunting. Mitchell Marner also earned an assist, the 11th straight game in which he has recorded a point. Dougie Hamilton was serving a high-sticking penalty.
Bratt tied the game 24 seconds later with his seventh goal, a 13-foot wrist shot on a pass from the right boards by Erik Haula. Brendan Smith also picked up an assist.
New Jersey had a 12-9 advantage in shots on goal after one period.
Hischier completed a two-on-one break with Fabian Zetterlund to score his ninth goal of the season at 3:02 of the second period.
The Devils led 20-15 in shots on goal after the second period.
Toronto went on the power play at 7:41 of the third period when Damon Severson was called for cross-checking. The Devils limited the Maple Leafs to one shot on goal during the two minutes.
The Maple Leafs started another power play at 14:43 of the third when Michael McLeod was penalized for delaying the game. Vanecek was forced to make a good save early in the man-advantage situation.
Nylander tied the game with his eighth goal of the season at 17:51 of the third period off assists from Matthews and Morgan Rielly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.