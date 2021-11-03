The NHL on Wednesday fined New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban $15,000 for tripping Anaheim's Trevor Zegras on Tuesday night.

Subban, 32, was not whistled for a penalty on the play during the Devils' 4-0 loss to the Ducks.

It was the maximum allowable fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement and the second time that Subban has been fined this season for tripping.

The former Norris Trophy recipient drew a $5,000 fine last week for tripping Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic in a game on Oct. 26.

Subban has three assists in eight games this season. He has 448 points (110 goals, 338 assists) in 765 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and Devils.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.