The NHL on Wednesday fined New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban $15,000 for tripping Anaheim's Trevor Zegras on Tuesday night.
Subban, 32, was not whistled for a penalty on the play during the Devils' 4-0 loss to the Ducks.
It was the maximum allowable fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement and the second time that Subban has been fined this season for tripping.
The former Norris Trophy recipient drew a $5,000 fine last week for tripping Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic in a game on Oct. 26.
Subban has three assists in eight games this season. He has 448 points (110 goals, 338 assists) in 765 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and Devils.
--Field Level Media
