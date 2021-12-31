Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday.
Assistant coach Alain Nasreddine took over for Friday afternoon's game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.
"It's unfortunate, but it's the reality we live in," Nasreddine said before the game. "It's all about getting two points today, so that's all we're focusing on right now."
Ruff, 61, is in his second season with the Devils and owns a 30-45-12 record, including 11-15-5 this season.
He previously coached the Buffalo Sabres (1997-2013) and Dallas Stars (2013-17) and ranks seventh in NHL history with 1,580 games behind the bench and seventh with 766 wins.
Nasreddine, 46, served as the interim coach for the Devils for 43 games (19-16-8 record) in 2019-20 after John Hynes was fired.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.