New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Assistant coach Alain Nasreddine took over for Friday afternoon's game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

"It's unfortunate, but it's the reality we live in," Nasreddine said before the game. "It's all about getting two points today, so that's all we're focusing on right now."

Ruff, 61, is in his second season with the Devils and owns a 30-45-12 record, including 11-15-5 this season.

He previously coached the Buffalo Sabres (1997-2013) and Dallas Stars (2013-17) and ranks seventh in NHL history with 1,580 games behind the bench and seventh with 766 wins.

Nasreddine, 46, served as the interim coach for the Devils for 43 games (19-16-8 record) in 2019-20 after John Hynes was fired.

--Field Level Media

