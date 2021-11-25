Forward Nathan Bastian is heading back to New Jersey after being claimed off waivers Thursday by the Devils.

He was placed on waivers Wednesday by the Seattle Kraken, who selected him in the expansion draft in July.

Bastian, 23, registered one goal, one assist and 31 penalty minutes in 12 games this season with Seattle.

He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 48 games with New Jersey during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

New Jersey drafted the Ontario native in the second round in 2016.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.