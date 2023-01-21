Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis scored a season-best 42 points on Saturday to pass Freeman Williams and move into second place on the all-time Division I scoring list.
Davis' total sits at 3,274 points after the 89-77 road win over IUPUI. Williams, who played at Portland State from 1974-78 before a six-year NBA career, had 3,249 career points in 106 college games.
Davis, who was playing in his 131st career game, passed Williams by sinking a 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the first half.
Legendary Pete Maravich of LSU is the record-holder with 3,667 career points. He achieved that in 83 games over a three-season span, averaging 44.2 points from 1967-70 in an era that didn't have 3-point shots.
Davis has at least 12 more games -- 11 regular season plus the Horizon League tournament -- to make a run at overtaking "Pistol Pete." He would need to average 32.8 points in those dozen games to exceed Maravich's total.
Davis also became the all-time Division I leader in 3-point baskets earlier this month. He made eight against IUPUI to raise that total to 521.
Davis increased his national-best scoring average to 27.0 per game.
Davis is the son of Titans coach Mike Davis, whose best known for his coaching stint at Indiana from 2000-06.
Antoine Davis considered transferring during the offseason before choosing to return for a fifth season at Detroit Mercy.
Williams, who also played before the 3-point line, died in April at age 65.
