Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, the nation's third-leading scorer last season, has entered the transfer portal.
At 2,734 career points, Davis will enter next season No. 22 in NCAA history. Davis has been a four-year starter for the Titans and has one season of eligibility -- the extra COVID year -- remaining.
Davis, the co-Horizon League Player of the Year in 2021-22, is the son of Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Antoine Davis posted to Twitter. "I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother."
Mike Davis Jr. is an assistant coach on the team.
Davis averaged 23.9 points per game in 2021-22, third behind only Peter Kiss of Bryant (25.2) and Darius McGhee of Liberty (24.6). He also had a team-best 4.4 assists per game while adding 3.6 rebounds.
Davis' output last season marked the lowest of his four-year career. He's averaged 24.6 points for his career in 111 games.
If Davis scores another 683 points in 2022-23, he would finish No. 2 all-time behind only Pete Maravich (3,667). Freeman Williams of Portland State sits No. 2 with 3,249 points. Davis. an All-Horizon League performer in each of his four seasons, has surpassed 683 points three times.
Davis followed his father to Detroit Mercy, with the pair going 45-69 in four seasons together.
