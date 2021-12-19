Sorry, an error occurred.
Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus by knockout in the first round of their heavyweight main event Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
By stopping Daukaus via punches at 3:36 of the opening round, Lewis ascended to No. 1 all-time in knockouts in UFC with 13.
"Feels real good," Lewis said. "All I wanted to do was keep moving forward."
Lewis improves to 26-8 after losing to Ciryl Gane by knockout in August.
Daukaus falls to 12-4 in the final UFC Fight Night of 2021.
In earlier action, Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision in their three-round welterweight bout. Muhammad (20-3) took the cards 30-26, 30-26, 30-25.
Other winners were Amanda Lemos (split decision), Ricky Simon (KO, punch), Mateusz Gamrot (KO, knee) and Cub Swanson (KO, punches).
--Field Level Media
