Derek Brunson defeated Darren Till by submission in the third round of their middleweight bout Saturday night, the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Brunson (23-7) submitted Till (18-4-1) with a rear naked choke at 2:13 of the third round. Brunson dominated the fight from the jump, controlling the ground game for seven minutes, 23 seconds.
"I saw a submission the whole time," Brunson said afterward. "I'm really good on the ground, and I want to showcase it."
It was Brunson's first submission victory since 2013.
Earlier, Tom Aspinall improved to 11-2 with a Round 1 TKO over Sergey Spivac. Aspinall connected with an elbow at 2:30 of the opening round.
Other winners: Alex Morono, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Paddy Pimblett.
