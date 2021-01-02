A COVID-19 issue at St. John's forced the postponement of Saturday's Big East home game against DePaul.
"While we're obviously disappointed at not being able to play today, postponing the game is unequivocally the right thing to do," St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg said in a news release.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been our top priority and we saw no reason to take any unnecessary risk. We thank Coach (Dave) Leitao, the DePaul administration and the BIG EAST Conference for their cooperation in this manner."
The contest between the Red Storm (6-4, 1-3) and Blue Demons (1-2, 0-2) will be rescheduled at a later date.
--Field Level Media
