Back-to-back 3-pointers by Javon Freeman-Liberty and David Jones put short-handed DePaul ahead to stay and the Blue Demons held on for a 73-70 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night in Chicago.
Geo Baker had a chance to tie the score for Rutgers (3-1), but he back-rimmed a 3-point attempt with six seconds left. Brandon Johnson grabbed the rebound for DePaul (3-0); although he missed both free throws, Jones got the offensive rebound.
Freeman-Liberty's 3-pointer broke a tie at 61 with 2:52 left, and Jones connected from long distance with 2:10 to go for a 67-61 lead. DePaul had just seven scholarship players available because of eligibility issues and illness.
Jones scored 22 points and Freeman-Liberty added 19 for the winners.
Jones' trey put DePaul ahead 71-67 with 53 seconds left, but Ron Harper Jr. answered 16 seconds later with a 3-pointer to make it 71-70. Jones made two free throws with 26 seconds left to extend DePaul's lead to 73-70.
Harper had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Baker scored 15 points for the Scarlet Knights.
With DePaul trailing 58-55, Philmon Gebrewhit tied the score with a 3-pointer with 4:06 to go. After Baker's miss for Rutgers, the Blue Demons came quickly downcourt and Freeman-Liberty fed Jones on the right wing for the go-ahead 3. But Aundre Hyatt answered with a 3-pointer for the Scarlet Knights, tying the score at 61 with 3:21 to go.
Rutgers briefly appeared to have taken control when Baker drained a 3-pointer from the left side with 6:12 left for a 54-50 lead. But DePaul responded, as Freeman-Liberty made a basket in the paint while being fouled and converted the three-point play, and then Johnson made two foul shots on the Blue Demons' next possession, putting them back in front, 55-54.
There were 11 ties and 16 lead changes in the game.
Rutgers led by as many as seven points in the first half, but DePaul rallied and led 33-29 at intermission. The difference in the half was at the foul line: The visitors made one of two foul shots; the Blue Demons sank 10 of 16.
Rutgers has trailed at halftime in all four of its games this season.
