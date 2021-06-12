Denmark star midfielder Christian Eriksen received urgent medical attention after collapsing on the field during the first half of a UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday in Copenhagen.
Medical staff immediately rushed the field and performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate Eriksen. Denmark players formed a circle around the medical staff in a bid for privacy.
UEFA announced Eriksen, 29, has been transferred to an area hospital and has been stabilized.
Eriksen walked toward the sideline as the ball was the thrown in his direction during the 43rd minute. He then fell to the ground, prompting teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney to rush to his side while referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew the whistle to stop play.
UEFA later announced the match has been suspended due to medical emergency.
Eriksen plays for Italian club Inter Milan.
--Field Level Media
