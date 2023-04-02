Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr. announced he is transferring to TCU.
The son of former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson confirmed his plans with ESPN.
The 6-foot-1 junior averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29 starts for the Blue Hens in 2022-23.
The first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection entered the transfer portal on March 14.
Nelson, who transferred to Delaware after two seasons at George Washington, has career averages of 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 102 games (97 starts).
--Field Level Media
