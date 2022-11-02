Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) and guard Trae Young (11) react during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Cam Reddish (0) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head caoch Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Sneakers worn by New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Sneakers worn by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) spins with the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan holds a basketball that went out of bounds during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head caoch Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Sneakers worn by New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is fouled as he drives to the basket by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) runs up court against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) hangs on the rim after dunking against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dunks against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is introduced before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) takes a shot against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court after a turnover by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against uncontested for a layup during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) and guard Trae Young (11) react during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points Wednesday night for the visiting Atlanta Hawks, who stormed back from a 23-point, first-half deficit to rout the New York Knicks 112-99.
The Hawks, who played much of the second half without star guard Trae Young as he was treated for a left eye contusion, snapped a two-game losing streak. The Knicks have lost three straight.
Murray helped key the comeback by scoring 15 points in a 29-14 run that ended the second quarter and whittled the Knicks' lead to 65-57 at the half.
Murray also had nine assists and six steals.
John Collins (14 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter added 21 points and Young finished with 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite playing just under 28 minutes.
Jalen Brunson had a team-high 20 points and RJ Barrett added 19 for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley (11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds) had a double-double off the bench. Julius Randle scored 14 points and reserve Obi Toppin added 12.
Randle scored six points in a 14-0 run that gave the Knicks a 32-19 lead with 1:11 left in the first. Toppin had 10 points in an 18-4 run in the second quarter as New York took its biggest lead at 51-28 with 6:59 left.
Halftime didn't slow down the Hawks, who scored the first 12 points of the third to go ahead 69-65. The Knicks scored six of the next eight points and tied the score for the final time at 71-71 on a layup by Randle with 6:49 remaining.
A putback of his own miss by Onyeka Okongwu started the decisive 24-6 quarter-spanning run by the Hawks, who went ahead 95-77 on Hunter's dunk with 9:46 left.
Quickley had five points in a 10-2 spurt by the Knicks, after which Atlanta called timeout and head coach Nate MacMillan inserted Young back into the lineup. New York missed its next four shots and the visitors went on an 8-0 run before taking a pair of 19-point leads down the stretch.
