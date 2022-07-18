Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said Monday he will donate half his salary in order to help complete his program's football facility renovations before the 2022 season.

Sanders, 54, has coached the HBCU since 2020, when he signed a four-year deal that averages $300,000 per year.

"I'll put more than that on it. I'll put half on it to get this done," Sanders said on Instagram, per the Jackson Clarion Ledger. "If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts."

The FCS program is coming off an 11-2 record (8-0 SWAC) in 2021 and signed top-ranked recruit Travis Hunter, a five-star cornerback, in the Class of 2022.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription