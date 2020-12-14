South Carolina safety Shilo Sanders became the latest player to leave the South Carolina program after entering the transfer portal, the Spartanburg (S.C.) Herald-Journal reported.
The redshirt freshman and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders played in nine games this season with 32 tackles, tied for seventh most on the team. He was available for four games during the 2019 season before redshirting.
A number or players have left the Gamecocks program after head coach Will Muschamp was fired Nov. 15. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu opted out and declared for the NFL draft. Safety R.J. Roderick also opted out, while linebacker Ernest Jones elected to not return for his senior season.
There is a possibility the younger Sanders could head to Jackson State, where his father was named head coach in September. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, another son of Deion Sanders, already has made a commitment to join the Jackson State program.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.