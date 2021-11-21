Parker Stewart scored a season-high 16 points, and host Indiana maintained its defensive intensity throughout the game Sunday in a 76-44 win over Louisiana in Bloomington, Ind.
Stewart went 6-for-7 from the field, including 4-for-5 on 3-pointers.
Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers (4-0), with Tamar Bates scoring 10 off the bench.
Indiana, which entered the game shooting just 27.7 percent from 3-point range, broke out from the perimeter, shooting 52.6 percent (10-19) while making a season-high 10 3-pointers.
Jordan Brown led Louisiana (3-1) with 10 points, with Theo Akwuba adding nine. Awkuba picked up two first-half fouls and played just 13 minutes in the first half.
With a stifling defensive effort, Indiana took a 37-14 lead into halftime. It was the fewest points the Hooisers allowed in a first half since giving up just 13 against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 11, 2004.
Indiana held Louisiana to 11.8 percent shooting in the first half and scored nine points off of eight Louisiana turnovers.
Bates scored five points during a 9-0 run that put the Hoosiers up 25-6. From there, Indiana maintained its lead, shooting 60.9 percent from the field in the first half and scoring 10 of its 14 first-half baskets off assists.
Indiana was without Rob Phinisee, who sat out with a leg injury, and Trey Galloway, who broke his wrist when he fell hard to the floor after he took a flagrant foul against St. John's on Wednesday.
In addition, Logan Duncomb served the first game of a three-game suspension for violation of team rules.
