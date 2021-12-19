Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cheez-It mascot Prince Cheddward holds up the MVP trophy belt awarded to Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) as the team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) holds up the MVP trophy belt as the team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) is awarded the Cheez it bowl MVP after beating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cheez-It mascot Prince Cheddward holds up the MVP trophy belt awarded to Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) as the team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after beating the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez It bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is interviewed after beating the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez It bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell congratulates Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney after winning the Cheez It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) awarded the MVP trophy belt as the team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsTODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Clemson Tigers celebrate after beating the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez It bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after beating the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez It bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) awarded the MVP trophy belt as the team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsTODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) holds up the MVP trophy belt alongside Cheez-It mascot Prince Cheddward as the team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney tosses Cheez-It’s in the air as he celebrates with his players after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Clemson Tigers celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney tosses Cheez-It’s in the air as he celebrates with his players after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney tosses Cheez-It’s in the air as he celebrates with his players after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his players after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his players after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney tosses Cheez-It’s in the air as he celebrates with his players after winning the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-It’s during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shouts to his players during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-It’s during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-It’s during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-It’s during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry (5) celebrates his sack of Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) with Clemson Tigers defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Cheez-It Bowl trophy and belt seen on the sidelines during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Cheez-It Bowl trophy and belt seen on the sidelines during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) scores a pick six touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Darren Wilson Jr. (17) catches the ball over Clemson Tigers linebacker Keith Maguire (30) during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) scores a pick six touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) passing against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries for a 12 yard touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (15) on a carry during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jalyn Phillips (25) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar (88) with the help of Clemson Tigers linebacker LaVonta Bentley (42) during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (15) on a carry during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) passes the ball under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jalyn Phillips (25) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar (88) with the help of Clemson Tigers linebacker LaVonta Bentley (42) during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers place kicker B.T. Potter (29) attempts a field goal in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben (32) defensive tackle Payton Page (55) and defensive end Myles Murphy (98) attempt to block a kick in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) drops back to pass in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) breaks a tackle from Iowa State Cyclones linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) in the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) drops back to pass in the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) carries the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) scrambles out against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) gets tackled by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Jake Hummel (35) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; A Clemson Tigers fan sports a Cheez-It foam hat during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) carries the ball up the sidelines against Clemson Tigers safety Jalyn Phillips (25) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) scrambles up the field against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) rolls out against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts along the sidelines against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy (98) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball as he scrambles up the field against Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts along the sidelines against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Jirehl Brock (21) carries the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts after a reception against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones place kicker Andrew Mevis (5) kicks a field goal against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) passing against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (25) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) gets tackle by Clemson Tigers linebacker LaVonta Bentley (42) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (25) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) drops back to pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) passing against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) drops back to pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) passing against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers place kicker B.T. Potter (29) kicks a field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) drops back looking for a receiver against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar (88) gets wrapped up by Clemson Tigers linebacker LaVonta Bentley (42) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (front) and his team take the field prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cheez-It mascot Prince Cheddward sails above the field before the start of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) hands the ball off to running back Will Shipley (1) in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports